Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,413 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $42,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

VONE stock opened at $197.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $170.06 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.03.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

