Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $39,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.30.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $334.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.13 and its 200 day moving average is $361.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.17 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

