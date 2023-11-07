Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 847,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,344 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $40,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDMO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDMO stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.24. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $49.63.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.