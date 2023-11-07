Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 847,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,344 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $40,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDMO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.
Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of FDMO stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.24. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $49.63.
Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
