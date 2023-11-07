Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $45,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $34,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $71.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

