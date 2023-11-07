Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $63.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 12.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $1,870,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

