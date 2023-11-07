Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cogeco Communications Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.67. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

CCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.81.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$55.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.27. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$54.00 and a 12 month high of C$82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.92.

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.854 dividend. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 34.14%.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.