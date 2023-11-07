Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.25.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,493,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,728,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after acquiring an additional 576,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

