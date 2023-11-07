Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $50,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,732,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,458 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $41,457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

