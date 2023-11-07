Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $156.85 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $110.02 and a 1 year high of $171.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.90.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ferguson

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.