Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $67.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $390,114,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,902,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

