Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.55.

Shares of FIVN opened at $64.24 on Friday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 4.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 242.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 187,268 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Five9 by 32.6% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 24,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Five9 by 23.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

