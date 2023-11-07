Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $71.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.28.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.95. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $116.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

