Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $52.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $67.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.77.

Shares of FTNT opened at $50.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

