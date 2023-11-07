Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Market Perform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fortinet from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.77.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.34. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

