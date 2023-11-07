Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $50.10 on Friday. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.