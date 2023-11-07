Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Fortive by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Fortive Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.02%.

About Fortive



Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

