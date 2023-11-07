FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Chesapeake Energy Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.62. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHK. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $85.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $106.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

