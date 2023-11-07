FY2024 EPS Estimates for American Lithium Corp. Decreased by National Bank Financial (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Lithium in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for American Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for American Lithium’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on American Lithium from C$7.10 to C$4.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

American Lithium Stock Down 4.1 %

CVE LI opened at C$1.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American Lithium has a 52 week low of C$1.39 and a 52 week high of C$4.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.36.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

