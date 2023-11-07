FY2024 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Increased by Analyst

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPFree Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterRent REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

