FY2024 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Increased by Analyst

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterRent REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58.
InterRent REIT Stock Performance
InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Announces Dividend
InterRent REIT Company Profile
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InterRent REIT
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.