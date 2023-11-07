FY2024 EPS Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Yum! Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $5.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.78. The consensus estimate for Yum! Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YUM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.21.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

YUM stock opened at $126.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $315,239,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

