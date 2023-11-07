FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cybin Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN)

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cybin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cybin’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

CYBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Cybin Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CYBN opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cybin has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.74.

Institutional Trading of Cybin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cybin during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cybin during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cybin by 301.7% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 58,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

