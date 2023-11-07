FY2025 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Increased by Cormark (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

TSE:EQX opened at C$6.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.43. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

