FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Boosted by Analyst

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will earn $4.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2026 earnings at $9.61 EPS.

KURA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Shares of KURA opened at $8.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 386.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 81.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

