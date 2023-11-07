FY2025 EPS Estimates for Silvercorp Metals Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research note issued on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 2.8 %

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$3.08 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.92 and a twelve month high of C$5.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$544.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.19 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 9.61%.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.