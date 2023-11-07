FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Issued By Brookline Capital Management

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for Moderna in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will earn $18.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.24. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($4.63) per share.

MRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.02.

Shares of MRNA opened at $72.07 on Monday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.25.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,012,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,430,261.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,312,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,912 shares of company stock worth $18,596,893. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 699.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after buying an additional 1,346,028 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

