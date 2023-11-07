Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Roth Mkm

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.09.

Get Generac alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.48. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,768 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Generac by 158.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.