GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for GFL Environmental in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

NYSE GFL opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $39.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,230,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,141,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $172,545,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,469,000 after purchasing an additional 590,162 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

