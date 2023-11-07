Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.28. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $80.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

