Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $141.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBLI opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $472.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

