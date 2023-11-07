Global Water Resources (GWRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 million. On average, analysts expect Global Water Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GWRS opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $247.74 million, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Water Resources

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 11,843 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $135,839.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,125,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,806.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global Water Resources during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 25.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Global Water Resources by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

