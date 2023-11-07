GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,815 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of GoDaddy worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $25,160.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,519.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,519.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,549,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,300 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.90.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

