GoHealth (GOCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.90) per share for the quarter. GoHealth has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.89. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $142.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million. On average, analysts expect GoHealth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GoHealth Stock Performance
Shares of GOCO stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. GoHealth has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $22.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $291.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Institutional Trading of GoHealth
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GoHealth
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- Trading Halts Explained
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- What is a SEC Filing?
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.