GoHealth (GOCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.90) per share for the quarter. GoHealth has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.89. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $142.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million. On average, analysts expect GoHealth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth Stock Performance

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. GoHealth has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $22.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $291.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of GoHealth

GoHealth Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GoHealth by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GoHealth by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 509,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,911,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GoHealth by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 199,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GoHealth by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 280,917 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.