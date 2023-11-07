Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) & iHuman (NYSE:IH) Critical Contrast

Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI – Get Free Report) and iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of iHuman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gravitas Education and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravitas Education N/A N/A N/A iHuman 16.76% 21.37% 13.12%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravitas Education 0 0 0 0 N/A iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gravitas Education and iHuman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

Gravitas Education has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHuman has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gravitas Education and iHuman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravitas Education $52.75 million 0.55 -$41.37 million N/A N/A iHuman $1.02 billion 0.15 $15.92 million $0.45 6.24

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than Gravitas Education.

Summary

iHuman beats Gravitas Education on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. The company also operates student care centers; teaching facilities; and provides course content, training, support and guidance, and other services to franchisees and licensees. In addition, it develops and sells educational products and services; and distributes merchandise, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and other business partners, as well as directly to a market of families. Further, the company operates Qingtian Youpin, an e-commerce platform for maternity and children's products. The company was formerly known as RYB Education, Inc. and changed its name to Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. in May 2022. Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Science, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery. It also provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

