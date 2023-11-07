Gray Television (GTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Gray Television to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.17 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gray Television to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gray Television Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of GTN stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $720.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.68. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.
