Gray Television (GTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Gray Television to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.17 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gray Television to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $720.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.68. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 35.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gray Television by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 73.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after acquiring an additional 97,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

