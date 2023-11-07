Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $895.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

HE opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

