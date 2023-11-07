Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $895.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance
HE opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Hawaiian Electric Industries
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hawaiian Electric Industries
- What is Put Option Volume?
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.