HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 68,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ITT. Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

ITT Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ITT opened at $100.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average of $92.86. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $103.96.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.