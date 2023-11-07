HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LH opened at $209.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

