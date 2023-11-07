HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FJUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 89,236 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,675,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Price Performance

FJUN stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.