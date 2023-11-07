HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $193,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,536 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

