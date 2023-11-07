HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $211,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after buying an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

