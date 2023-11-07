HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,941 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Celestica by 27.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth $132,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Report on CLS

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.