HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

