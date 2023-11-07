HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $220,000 Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 1.7 %

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $664.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $650.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $651.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.47 and a 1-year high of $745.53.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

