HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $220,000 Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 1.7 %
Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $664.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $650.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $651.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.47 and a 1-year high of $745.53.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on COKE
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Consolidated
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 lithium stocks at rock bottom prices for EV believers
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Pfizer and Sanofi shares fall, which one to scoop up?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Guidance leads the market for these stocks; 1 raises, 1 lowers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.