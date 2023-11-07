HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $240,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78. The company has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $68.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTE. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

