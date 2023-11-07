HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after buying an additional 2,263,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 44.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,279,000 after purchasing an additional 541,421 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.21.

Biogen Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $248.63 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

