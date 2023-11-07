HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,603,000. INCA Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 185,387 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 61,611 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $2.1446 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.38%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.