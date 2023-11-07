HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 13,412 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,412 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ero Copper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,813,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 3,250.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,422 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 10.2% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,666,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,772,000 after purchasing an additional 619,300 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,194,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 142.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 546,400 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERO stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.34. Ero Copper Corp. has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $24.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERO. Scotiabank cut Ero Copper from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

