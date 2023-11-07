HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 17,222 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,222 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 74,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 97,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

