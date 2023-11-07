HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,216 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after buying an additional 107,301 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

JPSE stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $43.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $391.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

