HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,337 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 122.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

HDV stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

